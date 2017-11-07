There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMatthew Baldwin leads 25 Brits to Q-School finale

Golf News

Matthew Baldwin leads 25 Brits to Q-School finale

By Martin Inglis06 November, 2017
Matthew Baldwin European Tour
Matt Baldwin

Matthew Baldwin charged into the Final Stage of European Tour Q-School at Lumine, which begins on Saturday, after winning the Second Stage at Desert Springs.

The 31-year-old Englishman, who had a full European Tour card as recently as 2016, led a total of 25 Brits through to the finale - with more expected to follow as the fourth Second Stage event at Panoramica will finish tomorrow.

Baldwin finished on 17-under-par at the Spanish resort and was joined at Lumine with 2016 Amateur champion Scott Gregory, Max Orrin, 2015 Walker Cup player Cormac Sharvin, Chris Lloyd and Sam Horsfield.

Also progressing from Desert Springs were Scottish duo Robert MacIntyre and Scott Henry. Twenty-one-year-old MacIntyre put in an exceptional round when it mattered most, carding a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to rise up 19 places from outside the top 30 to 13th for a nine-under-par total.

Henry, meanwhile, also finished on a nine-under-par following a consistent display with rounds of 70, 69, 70 and 70.

Robert Mac Intyre

At Campo de Golf El Saler, Ewen Ferguson put in a hugely impressive showing to finish joint runner-up on ten-under-par. The young Scot led by three shots heading into the final round and closed with a three-over-par 75 to end up three shots behind winner Ricardo Gonzalez and alongside Englishman Laurie Canter.

The other Brits qualifying from Campo de Golf El Saler were Daniel A. Brown, Ross Kellett, Stuart Manley, Jamie Rutherford, Rhys Enoch, Steven Tiley, Dermot McElroy and Jonathan Thomson.

Over at Las Colinas, all three Scots who teed it up progressed through to the Final Stage. David Law (below) closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish two shots behind winner Jacques Kruyswijk in a tie for third.

Joining the Aberdonian at Lumine are Connor Syme (T10) and Chris Doak (T13), as well as the English quartet of Toby Tree, Paul Maddy, Marcus Armitage and John Parry.

A ten-man play-off was required to get the final two qualifiers, with Marcel Schneider and Tommy Cocha the lucky players prevailing.

David Law

At Panoramica, play was totally wiped out yesterday due to high winds, meaning there is still one round to go. The Brits currently inside the top 21 there are the English quartet of Joseph Dean, Robert Dinwiddie, Mark Foster and Jordan Wrisdale.

English qualifiers

Matthew Baldwin (Desert Springs)
Scott Gregory (Desert Springs)
Max Orrin (Desert Springs)
Chris Lloyd (Desert Springs)
Sam Horsfield (Desert Springs)
Toby Tree (Campo de Golf El Saler)
Paul Maddy (Campo de Golf El Saler)
Marcus Armitage (Campo de Golf El Saler)
John Parry (Campo de Golf El Saler)
Jonathan Thomson (Campo de Golf El Saler)
Laurie Canter (Las Colinas)
Daniel A. Brown (Las Colinas)
Jamie Rutherford (Las Colinas)
Steven Tiley (Las Colinas)

Scottish qualifiers

Robert MacIntyre (Desert Springs)
Scott Henry (Desert Springs)
Ewen Ferguson (Campo de Golf El Saler)
Ross Kellett (Campo de Golf El Saler)
David Law (Las Colinas)
Connor Syme (Las Colinas)
Chris Doak (Las Colinas)

Welsh qualifiers

Stuart Manley (Campo de Golf El Saler)
Rhys Enoch (Campo de Golf El Saler)

Northern Irish qualifiers

Cormac Sharvin (Desert Springs)
Dermot McElroy (Campo de Golf El Saler)

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

European Tour pros tweet horror at poaching crisis
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Matthew Baldwin leads 25 Brits to Q-School finale
Matthew Baldwin

By Martin Inglis

Lee Westwood: Golf needs to be 'more playable'
Lee Westwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch: Rory McIlroy works on swing changes
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Henrik Stenson suffers freak injury
Henrik Stenson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rose: Paul Casey would be 'massive' Ryder Cup addition
Justin Rose

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golfers & their families celebrate Halloween in style
Halloween

By Martin Inglis

Bradley Neil: Scottish golf gets an 'unfair review'
Bradley Neil

By Martin Inglis

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below