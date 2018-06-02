Maybole offering FREE rounds for all for next six weeks

How often do you get something for nothing these days? Not often, right?

Maybole Golf Club is changing all that. Between now and Friday, July 13, golfers can play this attractive nine-hole course – located 15 minutes from Trump Turnberry – for FREE.

That’s right, you can try this layout for absolutely nothing.



RELATED - Golf to star as Scotland hosts Special Olympics event

Enjoying uninterrupted views of the Carrick Hills, and with no more than a few hazards and generous fairways, Maybole is perfect for beginners or those looking for a more relaxing round of golf.

The course also features a practice facility and putting green, which will be free to use over the next six weeks, too.



RELATED - New Fife golf course gets go ahead



Don’t have any clubs? You can borrow a set at the course, subject to availability and a deposit.

Councillor Brian McGinley, the Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council, explained: “We’re using our facilities to give as many people as possible access to leisure.

RELATED - New Scottish Golf chief calls for unity

“Being active is a great way to improve health and well-being so I hope people in Maybole and beyond get involved and feel the benefit.”

If you’re interested in trying golf at Maybole for free, rounds can be booked by calling 01292) 616 255 or by checking in at Maybole Swimming Pool reception.

Interested in becoming a golf club member?



Check out our exclusive Membership Guide, full of offers, info and more.



Click here to access the digital supplement.

