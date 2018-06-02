Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsMaybole offering FREE rounds for all for next six weeks

Golf News

Maybole offering FREE rounds for all for next six weeks

By bunkered.co.uk02 June, 2018
Maybole Golf Course Ayrshire Membership 2018 Scottish Golf Ayrshire and Arran
Maybole

How often do you get something for nothing these days? Not often, right?

Maybole Golf Club is changing all that. Between now and Friday, July 13, golfers can play this attractive nine-hole course – located 15 minutes from Trump Turnberry – for FREE.

That’s right, you can try this layout for absolutely nothing. 

RELATED - Golf to star as Scotland hosts Special Olympics event

Enjoying uninterrupted views of the Carrick Hills, and with no more than a few hazards and generous fairways, Maybole is perfect for beginners or those looking for a more relaxing round of golf.

The course also features a practice facility and putting green, which will be free to use over the next six weeks, too.

RELATED - New Fife golf course gets go ahead

Maybole

Don’t have any clubs? You can borrow a set at the course, subject to availability and a deposit.

Councillor Brian McGinley, the Economic Development, Tourism and Leisure Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council, explained: “We’re using our facilities to give as many people as possible access to leisure.

RELATED - New Scottish Golf chief calls for unity

“Being active is a great way to improve health and well-being so I hope people in Maybole and beyond get involved and feel the benefit.”

If you’re interested in trying golf at Maybole for free, rounds can be booked by calling 01292) 616 255 or by checking in at Maybole Swimming Pool reception.

Interested in becoming a golf club member?

Check out our exclusive Membership Guide, full of offers, info and more.

Click here to access the digital supplement.

Related Articles - Maybole Golf Course

Related Articles - Ayrshire

Related Articles - Membership 2018

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Ayrshire and Arran

Related Articles - Scottish News

Golf News

Maybole offering FREE rounds for all for next six weeks
New

By bunkered.co.uk

Graeme McDowell: His Nona Blue restaurant - REVIEWED!
Graeme McDowell

By Michael McEwan

Fans with phones frustrate Jordan Spieth at Memorial
Jordan Spieth

By bunkered.co.uk

Tiger Woods downplays 'injury recurrence' concerns
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Vice-captain? No, Tiger Woods wants to PLAY in 2018 Ryder Cup
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow