McIlroy's new putter, limited edition vokey wedges

Ahead of this week’s US Open, Rory McIlroy looks likely to be putting TaylorMade’s Spider Tour Red putter in the bag.



The PGA Tour’s gear expert Jonathan Wall posted pictures of Rory’s new flat stick on his Twitter account.

.@McIlroyRory could have 14 @TaylorMadeGolf clubs in play at the U.S. Open.



Details on his Spider Tour Red putter.

A rib injury has meant that McIlroy has been sidelined since the Players Championship, where he had 13 TaylorMade clubs after recently signing a multi-year deal with the company.

McIlroy will be joining the likes of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and world No.3 Jason Day if he opts to put the Spider Tour Red putter in the bag this week.

20 years of Vokey Design wedges

To mark Bob Vokey's 20th anniversary at Titleist, he has crafted a replica of the original Vokey 456.14 as a limited release.

The 456.14 features a classic design with increased offset and a rounded profile. The 14° bounce makes it a great option in soft conditions, bunkers and steep angles of attack while providing great versatility around the greens. The 456.14 achieves maximum spin through TX4 groove technology currently used in the latest SM6 wedges.



Titleist celebrate 69 years as No.1

This week at Erin Hills will mark the 69th year that Titliest has been the No.1 ball at the US Open.

To celebrate, Titleist is offering a limited number of #69 special play number Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls, packed in limited edition US Open packaging.

Bubba Watson hints at new Ping Driver

Bubba Watson posted a photo on his instagram page with the caption, Can’t wait to show what’s under the hood. With two drivers in the bag we can probably expect him to be showcasing something new and exciting from Ping this week.



‪Can't wait to show what's under the hood @pingtour!! #BubbaLikey‬ A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

And it looks like it could be this, the G400, which arrived on the USGA's conforming list today.



We have a new @PingTour driver: G400 landed on the USGA's list of conforming heads this morning. I see LST and SFT versions as well. pic.twitter.com/HrnSKTFWDD — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) June 12, 2017

Adidas unveil athletes' US Open scriptings

Reigning US Open champion and world No.1 Dustin Johnson will be paying homage to his American roots as he looks to defend his title.

Dustin Johnson will be wearing the climacool 2D camo stripe polo, 3-Stripes mapped polo, and climacool performance polo, all featuring lightweight, high-stretch fabric that provides cooling comfort and optimal mobility. He’ll pair his polos with the ultimate 365 3-Stripes pant that offers moisture-wicking stretch fabric that helps increase range of motion.

The new Masters champion will be making a bold statement at Erin Hills this week as he looks claim his second major title.

Sergio will sport the climachill 2D camo print and climacool engineered block polo that feature breathability and ventilation to keep the major champion cool on the course, and will pair these with the ultimate 365 3-Stripes pant.