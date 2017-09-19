There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMearns Castle launches Saturday Social night

Golf News

Mearns Castle launches Saturday Social night

By Bunkered Golf Magazine19 September, 2017
Mearns Castle Golf Academy
Mearns Castle

One of Scotland’s most forward-thinking clubs has introduced a new weekend social night, which is expected to prove very popular.

Mearns Castle Golf Academy in Glasgow is using its central location to great effect with the ‘Saturday Social’, a fun and innovative weekly event designed to allow golfers to incorporate some range time into their weekend.

Music will be played on the driving range to help everyone get into the party atmosphere, while there will be loads of food and drink available to purchase from the club’s fully licensed bar.

So, if you want a few beers with your mates before heading into town, what better place to start your night than at the driving range? Or, if your kids are bored and running riot, bring them down to Mearns Castle to let off some steam and spend quality time together as a family in the process.

21743109 10155273040888241 3556802914569118903 N

As well as the new Saturday Social night, Mearns Castle has more fantastic discounted offers to be snapped up during the week.

On Friday nights from 6pm, when you buy 50 range balls you get 50 free, while on Monday nights from 6pm, that same offer applies but to ladies only. As for Sundays from 4pm, kids can play on the driving range for absolutely free.

Mearns Castle offers one of the most unique and cost-effective membership packages in the west of Scotland, providing access to not only its impressive nine-hole golf course, but also first-rate practice facilities to hone your game.

For more information, visit mcgolfacademy.co.uk or follow @mearnsgolf on Twitter.

Related Articles - Mearns Castle Golf Academy

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

PGA Tour brings in comprehensive gambling policy
PGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

FedEx Cupdate: Marc Leishman puts chance of glory in own hands
FedEx Cup

By Martin Inglis

Dalmahoy revamps membership options with Family & U30 offers
Dalmahoy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PROMOTION 5 tips to stay safe in a thunderstorm
Promo

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

play button
How caddies map a course
Watch

By David Cunninghame

Jason Day replaces 'father figure' caddie Swatton
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf gear glossary: Terms you need to know
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Karen Stupples rejects Asian addition to women's major calendar
Karen Stupples

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below