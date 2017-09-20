Mearns Castle launches Saturday Social night

One of Scotland’s most forward-thinking clubs has introduced a new weekend social night, which is expected to prove very popular.



Mearns Castle Golf Academy in Glasgow is using its central location to great effect with the ‘Saturday Social’, a fun and innovative weekly event designed to allow golfers to incorporate some range time into their weekend.

Music will be played on the driving range to help everyone get into the party atmosphere and food and drink will be available to purchase from the club's fully licensed bar.



So, if you want a few beers with your mates before heading into town, what better place to start your night than at the driving range? Or, if your kids are bored and running riot, bring them down to Mearns Castle to let off some steam and spend quality time together as a family in the process.

As well as the new Saturday Social night, Mearns Castle has more fantastic discounted offers to be snapped up during the week.

On Friday nights from 6pm, when you buy 50 range balls you get 50 free, while on Monday nights from 6pm, that same offer applies but to ladies only. As for Sundays from 4pm, kids can play on the driving range for absolutely free.

Mearns Castle offers one of the most unique and cost-effective membership packages in the west of Scotland, providing access to not only its impressive nine-hole golf course, but also first-rate practice facilities to hone your game.

For more information, visit mcgolfacademy.co.uk or follow @mearnsgolf on Twitter.