Meet the man behind Scotland's new putter brand

Michael McPhillimy is a 25-year-old engineer from Troon who recently decided to set up his very own putter company.



After graduating from the University of Strathclyde with a degree in Product Design Engineering, Michael’s passion for golf, engineering and entrepreneurship led him to create Clyde Built a little over a year ago.

“Glasgow’s past is synonymous with shipbuilding and the River Clyde,” explains Michael, who was aided in setting up the business thanks to a grant from the Scottish Institute of Enterprise (SIE).



• Horschel thinks controversial rule should be changed



“The term ‘Clyde Built’ was recognised the world over for representing quality manufacturing and shipbuilding. I wanted a name that would embody both Glasgow and Scotland’s engineering heritage, as well as conveying my commitment to quality and precision.

“There is a ring to it and the putters are designed and manufactured all the way along the river, from Glasgow, down the Firth of Clyde to Troon where I live now. The name was a perfect fit.”



• Ryder Cup duo set for darts showdown at Ally Pally









Now we know a bit more about the name behind the company, what about the head design?



“I knew I wanted to go for the classic Anser style head shape with the plumbers neck,” he adds. “It is the most successful putter design in history. Every manufacturer has their own slant on this design and it remains as popular as ever.

“My design has a slight toe hang, which will help those with a natural arc in their stroke. I wanted to go down the minimalistic route when it came to the aesthetics. There is no sightline or alignment dot on the head.

“Instead, the subtle design of the back bumpers helps to draw your eyes naturally into the sweetspot and where you want to strike the ball. This was one of the key changes to come from the initial prototypes.



• Brooks Koepka irked by ESPN list snub



“The heads are constructed from low carbon steel and are CNC milled at Pascoe Engineering. CNC milling allows me to deliver absolute quality and I know for a fact that the finished product will perfectly marry up to my CAD (Computer Aided Design) models.”

Has there been much interest so far and, importantly, how much do they cost?

“I’ve sold a few so far and I’m constantly trying to build up my base of potential customers. Social media has been invaluable. It offers such an easy way to connect with golfers all over the world.



• Bubba gives update on 'retirement' plans



“My price point for the MCP is £419, which is quite high but I know my putters perform, look great and, as I said earlier, golfers are becoming more willing to spend a little extra for something special.”



Read the full interview in Issue 168 of bunkered, which is on newsstands now!

