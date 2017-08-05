Mel Reid to go out 'all guns blazing'

Mel Reid says she’ll go out ‘all guns blazing’ in the final round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open to keep her slim chances of lifting the trophy alive.

The six-time Ladies European Tour winner bogeyed the final hole – her only one of the day – to card a three-under-par 69 in the third round to sit on eight-under for the tournament, nine back from runaway 54-hole leader In-Kyung Kim but only three off second place.

Reid missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open last week and said that while she’s determined to shoot a course record to give her a chance, whatever happens tomorrow the week will be seen as a huge positive.

“I didn't really put a foot wrong today to be honest,” said Reid. “I just felt I could have shot 65 without doing much different. No matter what happens tomorrow, I feel I’ve taken a massive gain in the right direction.

“It would be really nice to finish with a low one tomorrow to at least give myself a chance.”

So what is Reid’s tactic heading into the final round? Simple. Attack, attack, attack.

“Nine shots to pick up on I-K., the way she's playing this year, it's going to be difficult,” added Reid, whose only previous major top ten was at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Turnberry in 2015. “But I'll give it my best, all guns blazing and try to shoot a course record.

“You have to give yourself a chance. When opportunities come like this, you just have to play aggressive and do the best you can. Try and make as many birdies as possible and try and put as much pressure on as you can.”