There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMel Reid to go out 'all guns blazing'

Golf News

Mel Reid to go out 'all guns blazing'

By Martin Inglis05 August, 2017
Mel Reid Ricoh Women's British Open
Mel Reid

Mel Reid says she’ll go out ‘all guns blazing’ in the final round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open to keep her slim chances of lifting the trophy alive.

The six-time Ladies European Tour winner bogeyed the final hole – her only one of the day – to card a three-under-par 69 in the third round to sit on eight-under for the tournament, nine back from runaway 54-hole leader In-Kyung Kim but only three off second place.

Reid missed the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open last week and said that while she’s determined to shoot a course record to give her a chance, whatever happens tomorrow the week will be seen as a huge positive.

“I didn't really put a foot wrong today to be honest,” said Reid. “I just felt I could have shot 65 without doing much different. No matter what happens tomorrow, I feel I’ve taken a massive gain in the right direction.

Mel Reid

“It would be really nice to finish with a low one tomorrow to at least give myself a chance.”

So what is Reid’s tactic heading into the final round? Simple. Attack, attack, attack.

“Nine shots to pick up on I-K., the way she's playing this year, it's going to be difficult,” added Reid, whose only previous major top ten was at the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Turnberry in 2015. “But I'll give it my best, all guns blazing and try to shoot a course record.

“You have to give yourself a chance. When opportunities come like this, you just have to play aggressive and do the best you can. Try and make as many birdies as possible and try and put as much pressure on as you can.”

Related Articles - Ricoh Women's British Open

Related Articles - Majors

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

I.K. Kim seeking major redemption after 2012 agony

By Martin Inglis

Mel Reid to go out 'all guns blazing'
New

By Martin Inglis

Sam Locke emulates Monty with Scottish Amateur win
Sam Locke

By Ed Hodge

Readers hail '10 out of 10' Titleist Ultimate Fit
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

Jimmy Walker speaks of Lyme Disease impact
jimmy walker

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below