Membership benefits of new St Andrews club revealed

The chairman of The Feddinch Club, Ewan McKay, has today revealed the many benefits that will come with a membership of the St Andrews club.



The Tom Weiskopf designed course at The Feddinch Club – the first and only private, residential members club with its own course the Auld Grey Toon – is set to be completed by late 2020 with a formal opening in spring 2021.



With accommodation also on-site, the club has been described by McKay as a ‘home away from home’ for its members, who may call upon the concierge team to organise play on the many famous courses within easy reach.

Membership benefits will include:

• Complimentary transfers from and to airports in Scotland and courses in the locale;

• Seven nights guaranteed accommodation annually for family use;

• The right to reserve ten suite nights annually for unaccompanied guests;

• Entitlement to enter a ballot for accommodation during the week of The Open;

• Unlimited and complimentary play for spouse/partner and immediate offspring under age 30;

• Playing rights daily for up to seven golfers;

• The right to host an annual event for up to 24 participants;

• A personalised concierge service to take care of all requests;

• A gated entrance to maximise privacy and security and ensure total relaxation;

• Access to numerous outdoor pursuits for families

• Opportunities to participate in driven game shoots and fishing expeditions.

Construction of the course is in progress with much of the rough shaping now complete. Current work is concentrated on improving site boundary walls and directing surface water into newly created culverts and wetlands in out-of-play areas to enhance biodiversity.



This will be followed by mid-2019 completion of the rough shaping and installation of additional drainage and irrigation.

Founder member enrollment has been extended to November 30, 2018. Those wishing to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll now only pay a 2.5% deposit, which remains in escrow until six months prior to opening, when the balance will be payable. The membership price has not been disclosed.



The Feddinch Club was first mooted at the turn of the century when permission was granted for a golf course on the site to the south-east of St Andrews, off the A915 Largo Road.

It will be the first new course to open in St Andrews since the Castle Course – operated by St Andrews Links – was unveiled in 2008.