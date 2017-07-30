Mi Hyang Lee seals Ladies Scottish Open victory

Mi Hyang Lee staged a stunning fightback to win the Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links – having been nine shots off the lead at the halfway stage.



The 24-year-old world No.49 from South Korea carded a final round 66 to win by a stroke from the 54-hole co-leader Karrie Webb and compatriot Mi Jung Hur on a dramatic final day in North Ayrshire.

It was a third professional win for Lee, who claimed both the LET’s New Zealand Women’s Open and the LPGA’s Mizuno Classic in 2014.

“This was a really a surprise for me,” she said afterwards. “My front nine was amazing.”

It certainly was. Lee made six birdies against a bogey in her first nine holes to catch Webb, before closing with a birdie on 18 for a 72-hole total of 282, six-under-par.

While Hur set the clubhouse target with her own 66, Webb was two strokes ahead of the chasing pack after chipping-in for eagle on the long 14th. However, she then sensationally dropped three strokes in two holes.

Massive congratulations to Mi Hyang Lee - 2017 @AberdeenLSO champion. Rounds of 73, 75, 68 & 66 (total -6). Enjoy the moment! 🏆🏆🏆😀 pic.twitter.com/PEElVo9yk8 — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) July 30, 2017

The Hall of Famer uncharacteristically three-putted 16 and then hit her tee shot into a deep pot bunker on the 17th fairway, from where she had to play out backwards, only to find another bunker with her third shot, running up a costly double-bogey.

The Aussie needed to hole a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the final hole to force a play-off, but could only get up-and-down for birdie and a final round of 73, handing the victory to her South Korean playing partner.

Cristie Kerr, playing alongside Lee and Webb in the final group, finished in a share of fourth alongside Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

Carly Booth was the pick of the Scots, finishing in a tie for 31st.

The attention now shifts to this week's RICOH Women's British Open, which starts at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife on Thursday.