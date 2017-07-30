There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMi Hyang Lee seals Ladies Scottish Open victory

Golf News

Mi Hyang Lee seals Ladies Scottish Open victory

By Michael McEwan30 July, 2017
Ladies Scottish Open Mi Hyang Lee Karrie Webb
Mi Hyang Lee

Mi Hyang Lee staged a stunning fightback to win the Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links – having been nine shots off the lead at the halfway stage.

The 24-year-old world No.49 from South Korea carded a final round 66 to win by a stroke from the 54-hole co-leader Karrie Webb and compatriot Mi Jung Hur on a dramatic final day in North Ayrshire.

It was a third professional win for Lee, who claimed both the LET’s New Zealand Women’s Open and the LPGA’s Mizuno Classic in 2014.

“This was a really a surprise for me,” she said afterwards. “My front nine was amazing.”

It certainly was. Lee made six birdies against a bogey in her first nine holes to catch Webb, before closing with a birdie on 18 for a 72-hole total of 282, six-under-par.

While Hur set the clubhouse target with her own 66, Webb was two strokes ahead of the chasing pack after chipping-in for eagle on the long 14th. However, she then sensationally dropped three strokes in two holes. 

The Hall of Famer uncharacteristically three-putted 16 and then hit her tee shot into a deep pot bunker on the 17th fairway, from where she had to play out backwards, only to find another bunker with her third shot, running up a costly double-bogey.

The Aussie needed to hole a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the final hole to force a play-off, but could only get up-and-down for birdie and a final round of 73, handing the victory to her South Korean playing partner.

Cristie Kerr, playing alongside Lee and Webb in the final group, finished in a share of fourth alongside Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

Carly Booth was the pick of the Scots, finishing in a tie for 31st.  

The attention now shifts to this week's RICOH Women's British Open, which starts at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife on Thursday.

Related Articles - Ladies Scottish Open

Related Articles - Karrie Webb

Related Articles - Scottish News

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Three Scots earn last gasp Women's British Open spots
Heather MacRae

By Martin Inglis

Sponsors hail back-to-back national Opens at Dundonald
Scottish Open

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy dumps long-term caddie J.P.
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Charley Hoffman gets bunker lining ruling
Watch

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below