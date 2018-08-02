search
Michelle Wie 'devastated' after Ricoh Women's British Open WD

Golf News

Michelle Wie 'devastated' after Ricoh Women's British Open WD

By bunkered.co.uk02 August, 2018
Michelle Wie

Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the RICOH Women’s British Open.

The 2014 US Women’s Open champion was propping up the field at seven-over-par through 12 holes before bowing out of the fourth women’s major of the year.

OPINION: The Ladies Scottish Open was FREE... so why was nobody there?

The reason behind Wie’s withdrawal was a hand injury, which she has been struggling with for a while. It was taped up at the Ladies Scottish Open last week and more heavily so during the opening round at Royal Lytham & St Annes, see below.

Michelle Wie1

Taking to Twitter after her WD, Wie said she was 'devastated' at having to pull out mid-round but saw it as the best course of action so as not to aggravate her injury further.

Look inside Michelle Wie's golf bag

It ends what has been a miserable couple of weeks in the UK for the 28-year-old as she missed the cut by four strokes at the Ladies ScottishOpen at Gullane, taking to Instagram to say that she’d play like ‘an absolute jackass’.

Why Lexi isn't teeing it up at Lytham

Wie’s joint-best finish at the RICOH Women’s British Open came last year at Kingsbarns Golf Links, where she was third. She was also third at Royal Birkdale back in 2005, when she was just 15.

