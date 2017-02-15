Michelle Wie ‘Googled’ new putting grip

• Michelle Wie used the internet to decide on new putting grip

Michelle Wie has revealed she used Google when opting for her new putting style.

For the past three years, the 27-year-old has used the unconventional ‘table-top’ stance (below), which helped her to victory at the 2014 US Women’s Open.

But, after a disastrous 2016 – where she had just one top ten finish in 25 events and saw her world ranking plummet to No.182 – was followed by another missed cut in the Bahamas two weeks ago despite hitting 34 of 36 greens, it was time for a change.

“My coach (David Leadbetter) and I have been working on it, just trying to be a bit more flowing, a bit more athletic,” said Wie ahead of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

“I stuck with the table-top for very long, and sometimes you just need a different feel. I’m trying it out and it feels comfortable.”

Wie is now trying out a more traditional stance coupled with a new, ‘claw’ grip (below) similar to Sergio Garcia’s.

But how did she decide on that particular grip? A simple Google search, of course.

“I’ve tried every single type of claw in the last two weeks that I was practising, but this feels good,” she added.

“I definitely Googled the claw, I Googled everyone” – Michelle Wie

“I definitely Googled the claw, I Googled everyone. I looked at Phil’s (Mickelson’s) claw, Sergio’s claw, I tried everything out.

“It’s amazing how you can make putts doing pretty much anything, and this feels the most comfortable to me, so we’ll see.”

