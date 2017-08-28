Michelle Wie undergoes emergency surgery

Michelle Wie was forced to withdraw ahead of the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open after requiring emergency surgery to remove her appendix.



The 27-year-old, who was part of the USA’s winning Solheim Cup team two weeks ago, was six shots off the lead after rounds of 71-67-70 in Ottawa with her management company, IMG, releasing the following statement.

“Michelle Wie will have surgery to remove her appendix today at Ottawa Hospital. Further details on her condition will be provided when available.”

Michelle Wie has withdrawn from @cpwomensopen. The following statement was provided by her management team @IMGgolfpic.twitter.com/THTEPQMltE — LPGA (@LPGA) August 27, 2017

It is the second time in recent months that Wie has been forced to withdraw from an event after exiting the US Women’s Open after two rounds due to muscle spasms in her neck.

So far this season, Wie has seven top ten finishes in 17 starts, including a third place finish at the recent Ricoh Women’s British Open.



Update: Michelle Wie has tweeted following what she described as a 'scary' 24 hours in hospital.



My appendix is out of my body! Been a scary 24 hrs but I just wanna thank the medical staff here in Ottawa for making me feel comfortable! pic.twitter.com/XFlamr8l0z — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) August 28, 2017

Ok I'm happy now 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/noQlWcunXk — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) August 28, 2017

The CP Women’s Open was won by Sung Hyun Park, who tasted for the second time on the LPGA Tour this season after clinching the US Women’s Open at Trump Bedminster.

Park finished two shots clear of fellow South Korean Mirim Lee and, speaking afterwards, she said: “There were no mistakes today, and I think it was perfect.

“Because I am a rookie, I don’t really worry about every shot. I just made every shot with confidence. My confidence made me do well this year.”