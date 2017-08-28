There are no results available.
Golf News

Michelle Wie undergoes emergency surgery

By Bunkered Golf Magazine28 August, 2017
Michelle Wie was forced to withdraw ahead of the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open after requiring emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the USA’s winning Solheim Cup team two weeks ago, was six shots off the lead after rounds of 71-67-70 in Ottawa with her management company, IMG, releasing the following statement.

“Michelle Wie will have surgery to remove her appendix today at Ottawa Hospital. Further details on her condition will be provided when available.”

It is the second time in recent months that Wie has been forced to withdraw from an event after exiting the US Women’s Open after two rounds due to muscle spasms in her neck.

So far this season, Wie has seven top ten finishes in 17 starts, including a third place finish at the recent Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Update: Michelle Wie has tweeted following what she described as a 'scary' 24 hours in hospital.

Sung Hyun Park

The CP Women’s Open was won by Sung Hyun Park, who tasted for the second time on the LPGA Tour this season after clinching the US Women’s Open at Trump Bedminster.

Park finished two shots clear of fellow South Korean Mirim Lee and, speaking afterwards, she said: “There were no mistakes today, and I think it was perfect.

“Because I am a rookie, I don’t really worry about every shot. I just made every shot with confidence. My confidence made me do well this year.”

