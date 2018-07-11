Mickelson breaks silence on rumours of $10m match with Tiger

It’s happening. It’s really happening.

Phil Mickelson has confirmed that he and Tiger Woods are in discussions to square-off in a winners-takes-all $10m match.

Last week, golf.com reported that the two long-time rivals – who have a combined 19 major championship victories and 122 PGA Tour titles – were set to face off against one another in a money-spinning exhibition match on July 3 in Las Vegas.

• Phil apologises for "putt-gate" at US Open

That failed to materialise when the various television, marketing and financial details could not be worked out in time. However, the golf.com report quoted Mickelson as saying: “We're working on a different date.”



He added: “As we've developed a good relationship, we've started to collaborate on some other things that have allowed us to achieve things that we couldn't do on our own. Like this match. I couldn't do it on my own. He couldn't do it on his own. But together, we're [trying] to create something pretty special.”

• Tiger takes aim at USGA over Shinnecock

• Have you seen inside Tiger's $20m yacht

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well...

• Think people are over Tiger Woods? Thee stats say you're wrong...

Met by reporters yesterday after his third round at The Greenbrier, Mickelson confirmed that the match is in the works.

“The [golf.com] report was accurate but I don’t know what else to say,” said the 48-year-old. “I’m sure as soon as we know more, we’ll fill you in. But right now, I don’t have much more to add to it.”

Tiger and Phil's $10m match... your thoughts

What do you make of the reports that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to face off in a multi-million dollar, winner-takes-all match? Where would you like to see it played? Will you tune in? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.