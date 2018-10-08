Phil Mickelson planning major changes in 2019

It’s been a long, bruising year for Phil Mickelson.

The five-time major winner has experienced some significant ups and downs throughout 2018, which he admits has left him feeling mentally drained and planning some major changes to his schedule next year.

Speaking to the media at the Safeway Open, where he goes into the final round in a tie for 15th, Mickelson said that he plans to shake things up a bit next year.

“I love what I do but now, as opposed to playing the tournaments you're expected to play in or whatever, I'm going to play the events that I like, that are best for me even if it doesn't make sense or if people have a problem with it.

“I'm going to have to start limiting the number of tournaments I play so that I can play those at a higher level because I'm getting a little bit more mental fatigue and not able to focus and see the shot as clearly as I'd like for so many weeks in a row.”

Mickelson, who turned 48 in June, added that he won’t let sentiment get in the way of his decision-making.

“I think there will be some [events] that I miss that people will be upset about, but I'm not going to worry about it,” he said.

