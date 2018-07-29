Miguel Angel Jimenez closing in on Senior Open glory

Miguel Angel Jiménez takes a two-stroke lead into today’s final round of the Senior Open after keeping his composure in testing conditions on Saturday at the Old Course.

The Spaniard, who started the third round in a share of the lead with Canada’s Stephen Ames, carded a level par round of 72 as blustery winds battered the Fife coast for most of the afternoon.

Ames is two shots further back in a share of second alongside defending champion Bernhard Langer, Kirk Triplett and Tom Pernice Jnr.

Tom Watson is in a group of five players a shot further back

Jimenez, who described conditions on Saturday as ‘brutal’, is looking to win his second major championship of the season, having won the Regions Tradition earlier in the year.

“I like this tournament and, of course, I like St Andrews,” said Jimenez. “I would love to win. I hope I can hold the trophy, I would love to. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day. It’s going to be hard and there are some top players there, all playing very well. Whoever has the most patience in these conditions will win.”