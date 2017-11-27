Miguel Angel Jimenez 'still kicking young asses'

Miguel Angel Jimenez said he's 'still kicking some young asses' in a funny Twitter exchange with Colin Montgomerie.



The comments came after the 53-year-old shot a closing seven-under-par 63 at the European Tour's UBS Hong Kong Open - the best round of the week - to finish T7.

Jimenez has previous in Hong Kong, boasting four wins - in 2004, 2005, 2013 and 2014 - the latter of which saw him become the oldest winner in European Tour history.

Montgomerie was the first to offer congratulations to his fellow Champions Tour player, tweeting this:



@majimenez1964 congratulations shooting 63 best score of the day @EuropeanTour showing the young guys how it’s done @UBSHongKongOpen — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) November 26, 2017

Jimenez, who has only become active on Twitter fairly recently, then responded with this:



Thanks @montgomeriefdn, best way to finish the season, we are the experience, “we still kicking some young ases”😁😉 @UNSHongKongOpen, @EuropeanTour — Miguel Angel Jimenez (@majimenez1964) November 26, 2017

We are the experience! See you in Hawaii — Colin Montgomerie (@montgomeriefdn) November 26, 2017

"I love to come here," Jimenez added after his round. "This golf course always makes me feel good because you need to play the game here.



"It's not only about hitting it hard, you also need to control the ball. I was hitting the ball so well today and really enjoying myself out there.

"I'm now going to sign some autographs. Then I'm going to light my cigar and have a bottle of wine because the terrace here at Hong Kong Golf Club is a great place to be."

Never change, Miguel. Never change.

