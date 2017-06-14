There are no results available.
Miguel Angel Jimenez to design Las Colinas short game facility

Miguel Angel Jimenez to design Las Colinas short game facility

By Chris Doyle14 June, 2017
Miguel Angel Jiménez has joined forces with Spain’s best golf course, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, to open a brand new short game facility.

The 21-time European Tour winner will oversee the design and construction of the ‘Las Colinas Short Game Facility designed by Miguel Angel Jiménez,’ which will open later this year.

The new facility will be within 200m from the driving range and 300m from the stunning clubhouse at Las Colinas and promises to be one of the best short game tuition layouts in Europe.

Speaking about the facility, Jiménez said: “Las Colinas Golf & Country Club is very quickly establishing a reputation as one of the best new golf developments in Europe, winning many awards already and also being selected by the European Tour as a Qualifying School location.

“And so you can imagine I was extremely honoured to be asked by the owners of the club to design a short game area and I’m very happy to put my name to it.

“Work is already underway and I look forward to watching the development progress over the coming months. I hope that players of all abilities will enjoy the new practice facility.”

Jiménez will work closely with the management team at Las Colinas, including the resort’s director of golf and operations, Sean Corte-Real, throughout the construction process.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with Miguel on our new short game facility and can’t wait to start fine-tuning the layout with him,” said Corte-Real.

“Miguel’s name carries massive weight right across the world and his knowledge of golf will be invaluable in designing a facility that can cater for the very best players in the world.”

