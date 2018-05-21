Miguel Angel Jimenez wins first senior major title

Miguel Angel Jimenez is a major champion… a senior major champion that is.



After leading or co-leading through each of the first three rounds at the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club, the 54-year-old romped home by three strokes over Steve Stricker, Joe Durant and Gene Sauers for his maiden senior major title.

The Spaniard’s celebrations started immediately after sinking his final putt after he was doused in champagne before being hoisted in the air by compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal.

Pure joy!



After winning his first major title, @majimenez1964 gets hoisted by fellow Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal. 🇪🇸@RegionsTradpic.twitter.com/InDZCc4kD0 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 20, 2018

Let the celebration begin!@majimenez1964 wins the first major of the year at the @RegionsTrad! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/KywMwNZC0L — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 20, 2018

“It's been a wonderful week,” he said afterwards. “My game was amazing, really.”

For Jimenez, it was no doubt a relief to finally get over the line. It was the third time he had entered the final round of a senior major with at least a share of the lead, but he tied for third at the 2016 Senior Open and for second at the 2016 US Senior Open.



"I've been playing well all of the years I've been here on the Champions," he added. "I got myself in position this week and here we are."

Asked what the plans were in terms of celebrations, he said: "We're going to have a big party. Instead of throwing out the champagne, we're going to drink the champagne."

