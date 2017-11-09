There are no results available.
Millennium Falcon from Star Wars spotted... by an English golf course?!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 November, 2017
Calling all Star Wars fans: there’s been a very important discovery beside a golf course in England.

Surrounded by seven container-like objects just yards from Barrow Hills Golf Club in Surrey is none other than… the iconic Millennium Falcon.

In the lead up to the latest film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi – in cinemas on December 15 – it appears that diehards went on the look-out for any clues about the film and found the vehicle on Google Maps!

Random? Well, not entirely. You see Barrow Hills Golf Club is situated right next to Longcross Studios, where parts of the latest movie were filmed.

Bosses clearly decided there was no room for the Millennium Falcon inside and did a grand job in making it virtually invisible from the ground. However, they clearly didn’t consider about above. Time to get a roof, maybe?

