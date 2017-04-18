Mizuno's star signings, Molinari is loving his new ball

Mizuno are renowned for their world-class forged irons and after Nike’s departure from the golf hardware industry we have seen many pros putting their irons in the bag.

At the Masters there were nine players competing with Mizuno irons, with only one of them under contract.

“Since Nike withdrew from the golf equipment market, a lot of players have suddenly needed new irons – Mizuno has been the obvious beneficiary,” said Alex Thorne, Mizuno’s European Tour manager.

He added, “it’s a welcome change from the ever-rising costs of sponsorship and for a period players are returning to playing equipment by choice.”

Last week Mizuno announced the signing of three new staff players, Nick Watney, Lucas Glover and Jhonattan Vegas. The signings are the first official additions to the Mizuno player stable in 2017 with all three players having played Mizuno irons during this season, prior to the agreements. Watney and Glover have been playing with Mizuno’s JPX900 Tour irons, while Vegas has been using the sleek MP-4 blades.

PXG’s new Bat Attack Putter

The new, Lydia Ko inspired, Bat Attack putter has been unveiled. A putter that fits in with the modern trend of large mallet head designs, it uses a double-bend shaft that creates a half-shaft of offset and weighted alignment wings that provide a subtle visual aid to improve consistency. Designed to increase forgiveness, the head is constructed using aircraft-grade aluminium, 304 stainless-steel faces and TPE face inserts.

Edoardo Molinari wins using new ball

Many of us will have been glad to see Edoardo Molinari re-enter the winner’s circle this week with his victory in Morocco. A TaylorMade staff professional, Molinari recently switched to the new TP5X golf. His win marked the 7th victory this year for the new TP5X ball.

“I am very happy man with the new TP5X golf ball. I tested it thoroughly last week and now see a slightly higher launch, a lot less spin and higher ball speed,” commented Molinari.

He continued, “I have gained 4-5 yards with the Irons and up to 7-8 yards with my Driver!”

Titleist re-release C16 irons

These concept irons were definitely not the norm for Titleist when they were first released last year. They did not receive the same kind of scrutiny and testing as perhaps their other products, however these irons proved incredibly popular and sold out quickly. Described as their highest-launching, longest and most forgiving players irons, Titleist has announced it will be releasing an additional 1000 sets of the C16 irons.

Byeong Hun An’s custom Scotty Cameron

Despite this amazing custom putter, Byeong Hun An really has failed to master his game on the greens recently. He is currently ranked 173rd in the category of Strokes Gained: Putting this season on the PGA Tour.