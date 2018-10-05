search
HomeGolf News#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Golf News

#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

By bunkered.co.uk01 October, 2018
#Moliwood Tommy Fleetwood Francesco Molinari Team Europe Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team USA Phil Mickelson
Moliwood In Bed Together

One of the highlights of the 2018 Ryder Cup? Unquestionably the birth of #Moliwood.

The partnership of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari proved to be utterly irresistible at Le Golf National. 

Together, they combined for a maximum four points from four matches, with Open champ Molinari then going on to secure the Ryder Cup for Europe with a singles win over Phil Mickelson. 

• Ryder Cup - Every European player rated

• Ryder Cup - Every American player rated

In so doing, he became the first Euro and only the second player in the European era of the Ryder Cup to win five points out of five.

• Patrick Reed hits out at Jordan Spieth over split 

The duo were unquestionably pivotal to the success of Thomas Bjorn’s team and their budding ‘bromance’ prompted some affectionate teasing on social media. 

Their reply? This outstanding video.

Bravo, lads. 

Meanwhile, you would have expected the US team room to be a bit of a sombre environment following their heaviest Ryder Cup defeat since 2006. 

• Ryder Cup - Full results and player records

• How Sergio made Ryder Cup history 

You might also have expected Phil Mickelson to keep a bit of a low profile after losing both of his matches. 

Wrong.

