Motocaddy release ‘most advanced trolley’

• Motocaddy unveil ‘most tech advanced electric trolley ever’

• The S5 Connect can be synced to a free GPS app via Bluetooth

• The trolley can receive notifications of incoming calls and texts

Motocaddy have unveiled what they say is their “most technologically advanced electric trolley ever”, along with a free GPS app that connects to the trolley to provide distance data plus mobile alerts.

The S5 Connect trolley can be synced to the app via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone; allowing the trolley’s digital display to be used in place of a conventional GPS, offering golfers front, middle and back distances to the green, along with the par of the hole, clock and round timer.

The brand’s first-ever mobile app is available to download now from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Read more -> Motocaddy release stylish 2017 golf bags

The new S5 Connect can also receive notifications alerting you of any incoming calls, texts, emails or a range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

The phone can remain connected even when securely placed in the pocket of a golf bag or whilst being charged by the trolley’s patented USB charging port.

As well as the innovative ‘smart’ technology, the S5 Connect has the modern look and features found on the latest S-Series models.

These include a soft-touch ergonomic handle (above), low-profile, quick release wheels, Motocaddy’s super-fast Quikfold mechanism and its Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, while both battery options come with a full five-year warranty.

Motocaddy have partnered with a world-renowned golf GPS mapping company in the United States to provide some 36,000 courses worldwide, accessed through the ‘Play Now’ mode on the app.

Overhead maps and detailed yardages, distance of the last shot and dedicated greenside information are all available, as well as ‘Shot Planning Control’, which allows you to pinpoint how far any target is on the course.

What they said

“The S5 CONNECT is at the forefront of golf technology and we’re proud to be pioneering the next generation of electric trolleys,” said Tony Webb, Motocaddy managing director.

“It acts as the ultimate caddy for any golfer out on the course, as it carries your bag and gives you accurate yardages.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Motocaddy S5 Connect trolley

Available: Summer 2017

Price: £549.99 (Standard Lithium) / £599.99 (Extended Lithium)

More info: motocaddy.com

More Reading