Muir of Ord celebrating after top award

Muir of Ord Golf Club is celebrating after being awarded ‘Club of the Year’ at the 2017 Scottish Golf Awards.

Three others clubs were shortlisted for the much sought-after gong – Blairgowrie Golf Club, Mearns Castle Golf Academy and Kingsfield Golf & Leisure Club – but it was the Highlands club that came out on top.

Management representatives from the club made the long journey down from north of Inverness to attend the ceremony at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange last Friday night and were over the moon to find out they’d won.

“We at Muir of Ord Golf Club are delighted to have been named the Scottish Golf ‘Club of the Year 2016’,” said club manager John Forbes.

“The award recognises all the hard work carried out in 2016 by staff, the council of management & all our members.

“We hope we can build on this success and provide a club our members will be proud of for many years ahead. We also hope the recognition will attract golfers to sample the delights of our course and facilities.”

Founded in 1875, Muir of Ord is the oldest golf club in the Highlands with the course – designed by James Braid – once described by legendary BBC commentator Peter Alliss as ‘indeed, a hidden gem’.

A regular host of North District events, Muir of Ord Golf Club underwent an overhaul of its facilities in 2006, which saw the clubhouse renovated, the bar and kitchen upgraded, and a new PGA professional shop opened.

Have you played Muir of Ord? Let us know your experience of the Highlands layout in the ‘Comments’ section below. For more information about the club, visit muirofordgolfclub.co.uk.

