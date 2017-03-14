Muirfield: Local firms’ delight at Open news

• Local businesses delighted about Muirfield’s Open return

• The event brings a huge economic boost to the local area

• “As a business, it comes as great news,” said Allana Mellors

Local businesses in Gullane couldn’t hide their delight after the news that Muirfield is back on the Open Championship rota.

Earlier today, it was announced that women members are now welcomed at the world’s oldest golf club after comfortably surpassing the two-thirds majority needed for the change with 80% in favour.

It led The R&A to immediately put Muirfield back on The Open rota, ten months after the course was taken off after failing to admit women members at the first attempt, falling short by 14 votes.

Read more -> Women could face 6-7 year wait to join Muirfield

Allana Mellors, reservations manager at The Golf Inn in Gullane (above), told bunkered.co.uk the news was a huge boost to the local economy.

“As a business, it comes as great news,” she said. “When it was here in 2013, we did very well because of The Open. As a person whom lives in the village, it was nice to see the area thriving as well.

“The business has definitely benefited. The general feeling was that there was quite a nice buzz around the place so I’m all for it. It’s a lot busier; you have to expect customers three fold to come. If it’s a beautiful sunny day then it will be absolutely heaving.”

Read more -> Paddy Power speak out on Muirfield prank

Luciano Crolla, owner of the Gullane Super Fry chip shop, added: “It’s great for the village and it’s great for local businesses. It was a very good ten days or two weeks for us back in 2013.

“Unfortunately, it did not make me rich. But it is more the after effect that benefits the local businesses than the week itself.

“It’s advertising Muirfield and Gullane and you get a lot more visitors coming to play golf or visiting the town the weeks after The Open.”

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Local firms delighted at Muirfield news

Are you from East Lothian? If so, what do you make of the economic boost that Muirfield’s return to The Open rota can give the local area? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading