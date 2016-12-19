Muirfield plaque in capital to be removed

• Muirfield plaque on Edinburgh city centre bench to be removed

• The plaque banned ‘Muirfield Golf Club members’ sitting on it

• It is set to be removed at the earliest available opportunity

Edinburgh City Council is to remove a plaque added to a bench in the city forbidding ‘members of Muirfield Golf Club’ from sitting on it.

The plaque in the city centre was spotted by Twitter user Denise Christie and, subsequently, was posted on the Facebook page – ‘Edinburgh Spotlight’ – where it has almost 10,000 likes and more than 2,200 shares.

However, it has been revealed that the plaque was put up without permission.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokeswoman told the BBC: “This is a presentation seat that was donated to the city with and has an existing dedication.

“The plaque in question has been placed without permission and will be removed at the earliest opportunity.”

Of course, full marks can’t exactly be given for execution. After all, members of the East Lothian course are known as the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

In May, members sparked outrage around the world when the ban on female members was upheld, a decision which subsequently saw it immediately removed from the Open rota.

The vote failed to reach the two-thirds majority required for change, with 64% (14 votes short) in favour of the resolution and 36% against, with another postal ballot expected in early 2017.

Muirfield plaque in Edinburgh city centre

