Muirfield set to admit women members

• Honourable Co. of Edinburgh Golfers set to admit women

• Postal ballot results expected tomorrow at 11.30am

• A ‘Yes’ vote would likely see Muirfield return to Open rota

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers look set to admit women members for the first time in the Muirfield club’s 273-year history.

The outcome of a second postal ballot is expected tomorrow at 11.30am and, according to the Daily Mail, members are set to vote ‘Yes’ after being encouraged to do so by the club’s captain, captain nominate and committee.

Last May, the vote to admit women members fell 14 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion, a decision that caused widespread outrage and resulted in the East Lothian venue losing its place on the Open rota.

At the time, chief executive of The R&A Martin Slumbers was adamant Muirfield would not host The Open again until it changed its membership but, speaking last month, hinted the course would be set for a return when it did.

“I’m very pleased that they are having a second vote,” Slumbers told Golf Digest. “Muirfield is a wonderful course and it is a great Open venue. We will make an announcement very quickly after the result of the vote is known.

“We believe that golf should be open to all, regardless of gender, skin colour, religion or nationality.

“This is, however, a matter for the club and is really none of my business. So I don’t want to pre-judge the result. But the more the game looks at encouraging families and younger people the better.”

Should members vote ‘Yes’ next month and Muirfield is reinstated to The Open rota, the earliest it is likely to host the event is 2022.

Muirfield last host The Open in 2013, where Phil Mickelson claimed his fifth major title and what is still his most recent professional win.

