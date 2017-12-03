Multi-billionaire offers golf trip of a lifetime to New Zealand

Is this the most exclusive, luxurious golf trip of all-time? Probably.
Hedge fund manager Julian Roberston, who is reportedly worth $4.1 billion, has put together a ten-day ‘Tiger Tour’ of New Zealand – capturing the best of the country’s golf and culture.
The trip will take a maximum of four couples – at a cost of $57,000 per couple – to three properties Robertson owns across the north and south islands: The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, and Matakauri Lodge.
Here’s a look at the mouth-watering itinerary:
Day 1
• Arrive at Kauri Cliffs.
Day 2
• 18 holes of golf at Kauri Cliffs.
• BBQ lunch at private Pink Beach.
• Opportunity to go quad-biking, visit a spa deep in the forest or enjoy a half day. sightseeing tour of the Bay of Islands.
Day 3
• Helicopter trip to the rugged western coastline and guided tour of historic Omapere settlement.
• Another 18 holes at Kauri Cliffs.
Day 4
• Helicopter trip to Auckland and then a private flight to Napier.
• Arrive at Cape Kidnappers.
• Wine-making where you can take your own bottle home.
Day 5
• 18 holes at Cape Kidnappers.
• Sanctuary Discovery Walk where you will get up close with the kiwi bird and also the Tuatara – the last surviving member of the dinosaur family.
Day 6
• Another 18 holes at Cape Kidnappers.
• Opportunity to go clay target shooting, go on a regional tour of Hawke’s Bay or indulge in spa treatments.
Day 7
(Picture credit: thehills.co.nz)
• Private flight from Napier to Queenstown.
• Arrive in Queenstown.
• 18 holes at The Hills Private Golf Club.
Day 8
• Helicopter trip in the heart of Fiordland over the famous glacier-imbued scenery of Milford Sound.
• 18 holes at Jack’s Point Golf Club on the banks of Lake Wakatipu.
(Picture credit: jackspoint.com)
Day 9
• Either another 18 holes at Jack’s Point or a personalised wine excursion in the Southern Lakes region.
Day 10
• Opportunity to further explore the region before departure.
So that's it - and it's pretty incredible, huh? While it's likely to be out of most people's price range, it's always nice to dream...