Multi-billionaire offers golf trip of a lifetime to New Zealand

Is this the most exclusive, luxurious golf trip of all-time? Probably.



Hedge fund manager Julian Roberston, who is reportedly worth $4.1 billion, has put together a ten-day ‘Tiger Tour’ of New Zealand – capturing the best of the country’s golf and culture.

The trip will take a maximum of four couples – at a cost of $57,000 per couple – to three properties Robertson owns across the north and south islands: The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, and Matakauri Lodge.

Here’s a look at the mouth-watering itinerary:



Day 1

• Arrive at Kauri Cliffs.

Day 2

• 18 holes of golf at Kauri Cliffs.

• BBQ lunch at private Pink Beach.

• Opportunity to go quad-biking, visit a spa deep in the forest or enjoy a half day. sightseeing tour of the Bay of Islands.

Day 3

• Helicopter trip to the rugged western coastline and guided tour of historic Omapere settlement.

• Another 18 holes at Kauri Cliffs.



Day 4

• Helicopter trip to Auckland and then a private flight to Napier.

• Arrive at Cape Kidnappers.

• Wine-making where you can take your own bottle home.

Day 5

• 18 holes at Cape Kidnappers.

• Sanctuary Discovery Walk where you will get up close with the kiwi bird and also the Tuatara – the last surviving member of the dinosaur family.

Day 6

• Another 18 holes at Cape Kidnappers.

• Opportunity to go clay target shooting, go on a regional tour of Hawke’s Bay or indulge in spa treatments.



Day 7

(Picture credit: thehills.co.nz)



• Private flight from Napier to Queenstown.

• Arrive in Queenstown.

• 18 holes at The Hills Private Golf Club.



Day 8

• Helicopter trip in the heart of Fiordland over the famous glacier-imbued scenery of Milford Sound.

• 18 holes at Jack’s Point Golf Club on the banks of Lake Wakatipu.





(Picture credit: jackspoint.com)



Day 9

• Either another 18 holes at Jack’s Point or a personalised wine excursion in the Southern Lakes region.

Day 10

• Opportunity to further explore the region before departure.



So that's it - and it's pretty incredible, huh? While it's likely to be out of most people's price range, it's always nice to dream...

