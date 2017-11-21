There are no results available.
Music star to tee it up in Web.com Tour event

Golf News

Music star to tee it up in Web.com Tour event

By Bunkered Golf Magazine21 November, 2017
Web.com Tour
Jake Owen

Last season, it was NBA superstar Steph Curry. In 2018, it will be the turn of country music star Jake Owen to peg it up in a Web.com Tour event.

The avid amateur golfer, one of the top male singers on the country scene, has accepted a sponsor’s invitation to play in the 2018 Nashville Golf Open from May 24-27.

The event benefits the charitable foundation of eight-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker, and the American was quick to tweet his excitement at the chance to see his fellow Nashville resident up against some of the game’s rising stars.

Owen, 36, is a good friend of Jordan Spieth and has partnered the three-time major winner for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the past three years. He also played alongside Davis Love III at last week’s RSM Classic pro-am.

"I am truly honoured to have this opportunity to play golf with guys whose work ethic I admire so much, like my buddy Brandt Snedeker," said Owen.

"I know how hard everyone works to get to play in these (Web.com Tour) tournaments. I'm really grateful, and I can't wait for this week in May 2018 to get here."

Jake Owen1

Owen's appearance will follow the hugely successful experiment involving Steph Curry at the Ellie Mae Classic in August. The two-time NBA MVP missed the cut but, after shooting 74-74, exceeded expectations and captured the imagination.

While Owen's 2.2m following on Twitter is a fraction of Curry's 11m, it will be interesting to see what impact it will have in reaching out to a predominantly non-sporting audience.


