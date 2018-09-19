We’ve had dad-dancing and high-kicking… the obvious next chapter in Phil Mickelson’s Twitter odyssey had to be gun-slinging, right?



The American has uploaded a video of himself taking aim at a target “1,250 yards” in the distance using what appears to be some kind of rifle.

Just to stoke the Ryder Cup fire, he’s also wearing his Team USA baseball cap and referenced the match – taking place in a fortnight’s time at Le Golf National in Paris – in his tweet.



“How is today’s long range sniper shooting preparing me for the Ryder Cup?” wrote the five-time major winner. “Meditation, controlling my thoughts, breathing, heart rate and connecting with the target are critical for both!”

Meditation, controlling my thoughts, breathing, heart rate and connecting with the target are critical for both! pic.twitter.com/x5T817hVMF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 12, 2018

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed close to 400,000 times and had attracted some superb replies, not least this gem from Phil’s sister, Tina.

I’m not playing Paintball with you anymore.

Mickelson is gearing up to play in his 12th consecutive Ryder Cup match. He has played in every edition of the biennial contest since 1995.



No doubt, he will be looking to improve on what is a rather disappointing record in the match. He has won just 18 of the 45 matches he has played, whilst his 20 defeats is the joint worst of any American in the history of the contest.