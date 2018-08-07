This certainly gives a whole new meaning to 'a skins match'.



A club in Australia recently hosted a tournament for 30 golfers – all of whom played NAKED!

The brilliantly-named Humpty Doo golf course, near Darwin, welcomed members of the BruJul Nudist Retreat for its ‘Wandering Bares’ event.



According to CNN, the event finally took place recently after “months of negotiating” between 69-year-old nudists Bruce and Julie Jensen - who run the BruJul Nudist Retreat - the and the club’s committee.



It proved so successful that plans are already afoot to repeat the outing next year.



Well, we say successful. There were definitely one or two lessons learned from the experience.



"There was one attendee who instead of using a buggy was using his shoulder to carry his clubs, which was a

mistake because you can only do that when you are wearing a shirt as it provides a layer of protection," added Jensen.

"Being naked you do not have that protection. He complained about his shoulder being sore but it was all in good jest."

