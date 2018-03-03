There are no results available.
The Stretch

Name every Englishman to win on the European Tour since the 2013 US Open

By bunkered.co.uk03 March, 2018
Quiz European Tour
Englishgolfers

These are good times for English golfers. 

Since the 2013 US Open, they have won at a rate of once every five events on the European Tour. Not bad, right?

There have been 24 different English winners in that span. Your challenge is to correctly identify them all - and you've got just 12 minutes to get them.

This one is pretty tough, so make sure you leave your score in the 'Comments' section below and remember to challenge your mates to beat your haul on Twitter, Facebook and all the other usual places. 

Good luck!

