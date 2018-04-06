Name the 15 golfers to have reached world No.2 but never No.1

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 20 different golfers have enjoyed sitting on top of the pile in the No.1 spot.



Great for them.



But spare a thought for the poor chaps who have reached No.2 without ever having managed to get to the top spot.



To date, there have been 15 of them in total. Your challenge is to correctly identify them all.



You've got 10mins to get as many as you can. See how you get on and don't forget to leave your score in our Comments section below. Also, challenge your pals on social media to see if they can outscore you.

Good luck!

