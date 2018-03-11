You have to go all the way back to August 4, 2013, to find the last time Tiger Woods won on the PGA Tour.

The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational provided the most recent of the former world No.1's 79 PGA Tour victories.

In the time since, there have been 209 official PGA Tour events and 108 different winners from 17 countries around the world. Of those, 18 players have won three or more times. Your challenge? Name them all.

Important note: We're looking for winners of official PGA Tour events only. Not the Ryder Cup, not the Presidents Cup, not the Shark Shootout etc. Official events only.



You've got 12 minutes to name them all. Good luck, and don't forget to share your score in our Comments section below and, of course, challenge your pals to beat your mark on social media.

Right, let's do this...