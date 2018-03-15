There are no results available.
The Stretch

Name the 23 different Scots to have won on the European Tour

By bunkered.co.uk15 March, 2018
The European Tour is celebrating its 46th season this year.

Since it launched in 1972, countless different golfers from all around the world have tasted success - including, as you might rightly expect, a number of Scots.

By our count, 23 different Scottish golfers have won a combined 137 times on the tour down the years. 

Your challenge? Name them all.

We're only looking for players who have won official counting events on the European Tour international schedule. No off-season victories, nor Challenge Tour or Senior Tour wins either.

You've got 12 minutes - let's see how you get on.

Remember to share your score in our Comments section below and don't forget to challenge your pals on social media to beat your haul.

Ready? Let's go.

