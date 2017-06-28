There are no results available.
Golf News

NBA star Steph Curry gets Web.com Tour invite

By Bunkered Golf Magazine28 June, 2017
Web.com Tour Steph Curry
Steph Curry

Four-time NBA all-star Stephen Curry is set to test his golf skills against the pros after receiving a sponsor’s invite to a Web.com Tour event.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 29-year-old, who recently helped Golden State Warriors to their second NBA title in three years, will play in the Ellie May Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, from August 3-6.

“When I found out I was getting a sponsor exemption, I had a lot of emotions because I love to play golf; it’s a passion of mine,” said Curry, who plays off a handicap of two. “But to be able to play against the next and best golf professionals will be a huge honor and huge treat.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself, but mostly having a lot of fun and hopefully raising a lot of money for the Warriors Community Foundation. I’m going to try to keep it in the fairway.”

Curry has played in pro-ams before, notably at the season-opening Safeway Open in October, where he has played alongside Justin Thomas and Harold Varner III in the past couple of years.

This, however, will be the first time he has competed in an official event against tour pros but doesn’t mark the first occasion that a sports star has traded their sport for an official golf event.

Back in 2013, Andriy Shevchenko – winner of the 2004 Ballon d’Or – competed in the Kharkov Superior Cup on the Challenge Tour, as did former tennis professional Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

