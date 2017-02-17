Nevada Bob’s: Two stores close down

• Two Nevada Bob’s golf stores in Northern Ireland have closed

• Around 20 staff face possibility of being made redundant

• Northern Ireland closures have no impact on Aberdeen store

Two Nevada Bob’s golf stores in Northern Ireland have closed, with around 20 staff facing the possibility of being made redundant.

According to the Irish News, Nevada Bob’s warehouses in Belfast and Bangor (above) remained closed on Wednesday, while calls to both offices went unanswered.

Nevada Bob’s called itself Northern Ireland’s premier golf retailer and had been operating for more than a decade.

The name also operates in Scotland with a superstore in Aberdeen (below) as well as being stockists for pro shops across the country. However, the two store closures in Northern Ireland have no impact on Scotland.

“I wasn’t even aware that they’d closed,” Aberdeen area manager Gregg Walker told bunkered.co.uk. “They’re a separate company from us – we’re Nevada Bob’s Scotland and they’re Nevada Bob’s Ireland – so there is no tie in or link there at all.

“The whole network got split up about four years ago so every area is now an independent company.”

On February 1, the two Nevada Bob’s Northern Ireland stores held a 40% off sale to advertised as its ‘biggest ever stock clearance event’, while a retailer close to the Belfast store said he’d ‘seen equipment being loaded into a van and removed’.

