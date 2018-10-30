New bunkered deal offers 'best ever spread' of courses

This year’s bunkered subscription offer features the widest geographical spread of courses in the history of the long-standing, much-loved promotion.



For just £36, golfers who take up the deal will receive a year’s supply of Scotland’s leading golf magazine, as well as three rounds of golf at any of the 22 different courses that have signed up to participate in this year’s offer.

Every subscriber will also go into a prize draw to win a year’s supply of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, the No.1 ball in golf.



• See all 22 courses in the 2019 bunkered subs offer!



This year’s offer includes more courses in the north-east of Scotland – one of the country’s most flourishing golf regions – than ever before.

That’s something bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie is particularly proud of.

“We’re well aware of just how popular golf is in the north-east,” said Ritchie. “We know, for example, that there are 20 courses all within a ten-miles radius of the centre of Scotland’s third biggest city, Aberdeen, so it has been a goal of ours to widen the reach of our subscription offer to golfers in that part of the country.

“This year’s deal has done exactly that. We’re delighted to add Kintore and McDonald, above, to our line up of courses, both of which are within easy reach of Aberdeen city centre.

“With other courses in East Lothian, the Borders, Pershthire, Fife, in and around both Glasgow and Edinburgh, and down into Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway – as well as Northumberland – we truly believe this year’s subscription offer provides the most diverse spread of golf courses for our keen and discerning readership to tackle.”

TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THIS YEAR’S OFFER OR TO SIGN-UP, CLICK HERE!