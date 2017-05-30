New Cameron & Crown putters revealed

Following up on the success of last year’s Cameron & Crown line, master craftsman Scotty Cameron is introducing four new models for his 2017 range.



Each Cameron and Crown putter is precisely crafted at 33 inches and specifically weighted for the player whose setup demands a shorter putter, the 2017 Cameron & Crown line includes popular head styles from Scotty’s tour-proven Select and Futura putter families: Select Newport, Select Mallet 1, Futura 5MB (below) and Futura 6M.



Scotty Cameron said: “Our initial Cameron & Crown release was very well-received, and we continue to hear great feedback from golfers who are benefitting from the 33-inch setup."

He continued, “I’ve always said that the length sets the eyes, and the eyes set the path. For those men, women and juniors who need a shorter putter, it gets their eyes in the right position to make a proper stroke while maintaining good posture and balance.”

The new range offers options that will satisfy a variety of putting strokes, styles and preferences for players at every level of the game. All of the new models feature Multi-material technology, combining 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminium for incredible performance and feel.

The Futura 6M (above) highlights the new range and was created with the help of Adam Scott, throughout its year long design and production process. It is the ‘most forgiving’ model in the Futura line thanks to external weights creating high MOI, meaning more forgiveness on off centre hits.

Available: July 21, 2017

Price: £335



More info:scottycameron.com

Twitter:@ScottyCameron

