There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsNew Cameron & Crown putters revealed

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Gear

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed

By David Cunninghame30 May, 2017
Titleist Scotty Cameron Putters
Crown Putters

Following up on the success of last year’s Cameron & Crown line, master craftsman Scotty Cameron is introducing four new models for his 2017 range. 

Each Cameron and Crown putter is precisely crafted at 33 inches and specifically weighted for the player whose setup demands a shorter putter, the 2017 Cameron & Crown line includes popular head styles from Scotty’s tour-proven Select and Futura putter families: Select Newport, Select Mallet 1, Futura 5MB (below) and Futura 6M.

Read more - Scotty Cameron Futura line gets expanded

Futura 5 Mb Hero 1

Scotty Cameron said: “Our initial Cameron & Crown release was very well-received, and we continue to hear great feedback from golfers who are benefitting from the 33-inch setup."

I’ve always said that the length sets the eyes, and the eyes set the path.

- Scotty Cameron

He continued, “I’ve always said that the length sets the eyes, and the eyes set the path. For those men, women and juniors who need a shorter putter, it gets their eyes in the right position to make a proper stroke while maintaining good posture and balance.”

Select Newport

The new range offers options that will satisfy a variety of putting strokes, styles and preferences for players at every level of the game.  All of the new models feature Multi-material technology, combining 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft grade aluminium for incredible performance and feel.

Futura 6 M Hero 1

The Futura 6M (above) highlights the new range and was created with the help of Adam Scott, throughout its year long design and production process. It is the ‘most forgiving’ model in the Futura line thanks to external weights creating high MOI, meaning more forgiveness on off centre hits.

Available: July 21, 2017
Price: £335

More info:scottycameron.com
Twitter:@ScottyCameron

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot
Richie Ramsay

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below