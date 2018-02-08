There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsNew Scottish Golf chief executive announced

Golf News

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced

By Michael McEwan08 February, 2018
Scottish Golf
Bright Flag 094047

Scottish Golf has announced Andrew McKinlay as the organisation's new chief executive.

McKinley joins Scottish Golf from the Scottish FA, where he has worked in a number of key senior management roles over the past six years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive.

He succeeds Blane Dodds, who resigned after just 16 months in the position last year.

Eleanor Cannon, Scottish Golf Chair: “On behalf of the Board of Scottish Golf, I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new chief executive. Throughout the process, his experience, enthusiasm and vision stood out from a hugely impressive field of candidates.

“We were particularly impressed by the range of responsibilities in football, especially in overseeing football’s equality and diversity strategy at all levels of the game. Increasing girls’ and women’s participation is a priority focus area for Scottish Golf and his expertise will be vital to our future growth strategy.

“Andrew is passionate about golf and his experience working in sport and business will be integral to taking Scottish Golf’s strategic plan forward. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to Scottish Golf in May.”

Andrew McKinlay said: “I look forward to the hugely exciting challenge of leading Scottish Golf towards a prosperous future as the governing body for the largest registered participation sport in Scotland

“As a keen golfer, I know the many benefits of playing golf regardless of age, gender or ability. I realise a lot of hard work has been undertaken already to increase participation and accessibility to golf and, having attended December’s 'Future of Golf' conference in Edinburgh, I believe the passion and collective will throughout the membership gives us a terrific foundation on which to build a bright future for our game."

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Scottish News

-

Golf News

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
New

By Michael McEwan

bunkered :: Issue 161 :: A peek inside
Look

By bunkered.co.uk

Tony Romo PGA Tour exemption splits opinion
Tony Romo

By bunkered.co.uk

PREVIEW Brett Rumford: PGA Tour pros lack slow play awareness
Brett Rumford

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy to star in episode of The Grand Tour
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

30 unbelievably good golf club membership deals for 2018
Membership 2018

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Justin Thomas on J.B. Holmes: ‘I have his back all day’
Justin Thomas

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

J.B. Holmes ‘shocked’ at reaction to slow play storm
J.B. Holmes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Complete your backswing
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below