New Scottish Golf chief executive announced

Scottish Golf has announced Andrew McKinlay as the organisation's new chief executive.



McKinley joins Scottish Golf from the Scottish FA, where he has worked in a number of key senior management roles over the past six years, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive.

He succeeds Blane Dodds, who resigned after just 16 months in the position last year.

Eleanor Cannon, Scottish Golf Chair: “On behalf of the Board of Scottish Golf, I am thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new chief executive. Throughout the process, his experience, enthusiasm and vision stood out from a hugely impressive field of candidates.

“We were particularly impressed by the range of responsibilities in football, especially in overseeing football’s equality and diversity strategy at all levels of the game. Increasing girls’ and women’s participation is a priority focus area for Scottish Golf and his expertise will be vital to our future growth strategy.

“Andrew is passionate about golf and his experience working in sport and business will be integral to taking Scottish Golf’s strategic plan forward. We look forward to welcoming Andrew to Scottish Golf in May.”

Andrew McKinlay said: “I look forward to the hugely exciting challenge of leading Scottish Golf towards a prosperous future as the governing body for the largest registered participation sport in Scotland

“As a keen golfer, I know the many benefits of playing golf regardless of age, gender or ability. I realise a lot of hard work has been undertaken already to increase participation and accessibility to golf and, having attended December’s 'Future of Golf' conference in Edinburgh, I believe the passion and collective will throughout the membership gives us a terrific foundation on which to build a bright future for our game."