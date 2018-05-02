Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
New Fife golf course gets go ahead

By Michael McEwan02 May, 2018
Dumbarnie Links Scottish Golf golf courses
Dumbarnie Links

Scotland is set to get another new golf course.

Golf Course Architecture is reporting that Fife Council has approved plans for the development of a new layout at Dumbarnie Links near Lower Largo.

With environmental concerns having been allayed, it is expected that work on the Paul Kimber / Clive Clark design – situated near Leven Links and Lundin Links – could get underway this month with a view to a soft launch in 2020. It is anticipated that it could be fully open as soon as spring 2020.

“Nearly all the site is sand-based, so it’s perfect for links golf,” Kimber told Golf Course Architecture. “We’ve got one existing main dune ridge, and the idea is to take that look and recreate it inland.

“We’ve got four holes that sit on the raised beach, with views across towards Muirfield and Gullane and the golf coast on the other side of the Firth of Forth. It’s also quite protected in terms of its location, so you’re not exposed to the rawest east winds when they blow.”

Kimber also predicted that the short par-3 eighth will soon become one of Fife’s most exciting holes.

“You can’t buy your backdrop, so it’s really making the most of what we have,” he added. “The area around the fourth and ninth holes could also end up being quite interesting, and is likely to be one of many stimulating areas of the course, which I’m sure golfers will enjoy.”

Click here for the full story.

By Michael McEwan

