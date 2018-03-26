There are no results available.
New Scottish course moves closer after objections withdrawn

By Michael McEwan26 March, 2018
Coul Links Scottish Golf
Coul Links

Plans to build a brand new golf course in the Highlands of Scotland have taken a huge leap forward after environmental objections to the proposed development were withdrawn.

The team behind Coul Links, near Royal Dornoch, have revealed that ‘constructive dialogue’ has helped allay concerns that the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s lodged about the project in December.

Todd Warnock, developer of Coul Links, revealed: “We are very pleased with the thorough and professional dialogue we have had with SEPA over the last almost three years.

“We have taken the time to work constructively together to ensure the environmental integrity of the site and at the same time to advance one of the largest private investments in the history of Sutherland. We are now also looking forward to the response letter which is expected from Scottish Natural Heritage.”

The plans, which the developers say are supported by an overwhelming proportion of the local population, are expected to create 250 new jobs and more than £60 million gross value-added during its first decade of operation.

The proposed course is to be designed by renowned golf architects Coore & Crenshaw, with support from Mike Keiser, the developer of the Bandon Dunes, Cabot Links and Sand Valley golf resorts in the US.

Pic courtesy of @scottishgolfpodcast

