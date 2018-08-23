New St Andrews course to be open for play by 2021

Developers of the new Feddinch golf course on the outskirts of St Andrews hope to have it open for play by 2021.



bunkered.co.uk understands that the long-rumoured layout, designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, is on-course for completion by 2020, with golfers expected to peg it up from the following year.

The Feddinch Club was first mooted at the turn of the century when permission was granted for a golf course on the site to the south-east of St Andrews, off the A915 Largo Road.

It has been a stop-start venture for much of the time since but now appears to be pressing ahead, with Weiskopf’s design having now been routed and the first stages of drainage soon to be installed.



“This is not a links golf course, although the site has some characteristics of links golf,” explained Weiskopf, above. “There are blind and semi-blind shots, and open native grasses in the rough areas. It’s a parkland course with very good variation of elevation and a continual change of direction from hole to hole.”



The par-72 layout will measures over 7,300 yards from the back tees and as short as 5,484 yards from the front.

It will be complemented by a comprehensive, professional-quality practice facility, that features a 400-yard driving range, dedicated short game area, and practice putting green.

The facilities are exclusively for the enjoyment of The Feddinch Club members and their guests, who will have the pleasure of many special benefits not available at other private clubs.

There will be three classes of membership. Club Membership permits unlimited and complimentary play for spouse or partner and immediate offspring under 30 years of age and may be bequeathed, transferred, or sold, subject to club rules.

Founder Membership provides the same benefits as Club Membership, but also delivers rewards in the form of annual credits to be spent at the club.



Corporate Membership allows the appointment of up to ten nominees, who may be changed at the calendar year’s end, and provides guaranteed accommodation during the week of the Open Championship, as well as the possibility of financial benefits.

“The Club will be, for all intents and purposes, a ‘home away from home’ for its members, who may call upon the concierge team to organize play on the many famous courses within easy reach, as well as trips to places of interest,” explained Feddinch Club chairman Ewan McKay.

Feddinch will be the first new course to open in St Andrews since the Castle Course – operated by St Andrews Links – was unveiled in 2008.