New world tour with $20m events proposed

World Golf Group, a British-based company, has put forward plans for a World Golf Series featuring 15-20 events per year carrying a purse of $20m per event.



According to Reuters, a number of pros are aware of the proposal, with one – speaking on condition of anonymity – saying: “Why would you not be interested – 18 tournaments for $20 million?”

The $20m purse dwarves the biggest purse on offer on the PGA Tour this year – $11m at the Masters and Players Championship – and, while there does appear to be some interest from players, organisers are reluctant to release specific names of sponsors or players at this point.

“It would not be appropriate to make a comment at this time,” the World Golf Group, whose chief commercial officer is Richard Marsh, said in an email to Reuters.

The World Golf Series would likely face fierce opposition from the PGA Tour, as it would effectively be poaching its household names for a number of weeks of the year.

Another stumbling block would be getting the series sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking, which plays a pivotal role in qualification for major championships and player contracts.

“This series will never get world ranking points, so it will cost people money in the end,” leading British agent Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler, above, who is aware of the plans, told Reuters.

“I think there are a lot of obstacles to get over and the cards are stacked against them if they don’t get six of the world’s top ten players to sign up.”



