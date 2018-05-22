Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsNew world tour with $20m events proposed

Golf News

New world tour with $20m events proposed

By bunkered.co.uk22 May, 2018
World Golf Series
Golfer Silhouette

World Golf Group, a British-based company, has put forward plans for a World Golf Series featuring 15-20 events per year carrying a purse of $20m per event.

According to Reuters, a number of pros are aware of the proposal, with one – speaking on condition of anonymity – saying: “Why would you not be interested – 18 tournaments for $20 million?”

The $20m purse dwarves the biggest purse on offer on the PGA Tour this year – $11m at the Masters and Players Championship – and, while there does appear to be some interest from players, organisers are reluctant to release specific names of sponsors or players at this point.

“It would not be appropriate to make a comment at this time,” the World Golf Group, whose chief commercial officer is Richard Marsh, said in an email to Reuters.

Chubby Chandler

The World Golf Series would likely face fierce opposition from the PGA Tour, as it would effectively be poaching its household names for a number of weeks of the year.

Another stumbling block would be getting the series sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking, which plays a pivotal role in qualification for major championships and player contracts.

“This series will never get world ranking points, so it will cost people money in the end,” leading British agent Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler, above, who is aware of the plans, told Reuters.

“I think there are a lot of obstacles to get over and the cards are stacked against them if they don’t get six of the world’s top ten players to sign up.”

World Golf Series - Would you be in favour of it?

What are your thoughts on the proposed World Golf Series? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

New world tour with $20m events proposed
New

By bunkered.co.uk

WATCH: Tiger Woods 'drops mic' after blitzing long drive
Watch

By bunkered.co.uk

Man arrested after shots fired at Trump golf course
donald trump

By Michael McEwan

Golfer, 93, makes hole-in-one... then retires
Hole-In-One

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below