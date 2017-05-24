Newcastle most affordable UK city for memberships

Golf has gained an unwanted reputation of being an expensive sport, with membership fees and the cost of equipment both contributing factors to that.



But which area in the UK has to pay the most? GolfSupport.com conducted an investigation involving 18 different UK towns and cities and compared their average golf club membership with the area’s average weekly wage.

The results showed that Newcastle is the most affordable for local residents, with Geordies needing to work 41 hours and 36 minutes to afford a local golf membership.

Closely behind Newcastle is Aberdeen. Residents of the Granite City have to work 43 hours and 13 minutes to attain a membership.

Scotland’s capital completes the top three. Edinburgh’s average weekly earning is the highest of all 18 towns and cities at £696.30, meaning golfers would only need to work 44 hours and 47 minutes.



However, scroll all the way down to 13th place and you’ll find Glasgow. The average weekly wage of Glaswegians currently sits at £609.90 but the city's average golf club membership is just short of £1,000, meaning residents would need to work 63 hours and 19 minutes to attain membership - almost eight full eight-hour working days.

Occupying the dreaded bottom spot though is Southampton. They have the least affordable golf memberships due to a combination of low weekly wages (£545.50) and incredibly high golf fees (£1086.40).

Residents need to work a staggering 79 hours and 42 minutes in order to pay for a membership – the equivalent of ten working days.



Gary Swift, managing director at GolfSupport.com, said: “This research is certainly fascinating as golf clubs have repeatedly been criticised for their membership prices with many stating they are either too high or realistically only attainable for certain groups in society.

“If golf clubs considered taking into account the general earnings of the local population in the area they are located, they would be in a better position to adjust their prices to provide greater value.”