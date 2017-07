Every Saturday when he was younger, Nick Dougherty would go up to the driving range at Royal Birkdale and credits the course as the place he learned the game.

It's little wonder, then, why he's so fond of the 2017 Open venue and he also played in the 2008 Open Championship - when it was last held at Royal Birkdale.

This time, Dougherty will be part of the BAFTA-winning Sky Sports team and who better to share their expertise on the holes which could win or lose this year's event...