By Martin Inglis05 April, 2017
Excitement has well and truly kicked ahead of The Masters, and here’s a special Augusta-themed Social Eyes.

A few weeks back, we heard how Gary Player was taking the ceremonial tee shots very seriously.

And it turns out Jack Nicklaus has responded. Rory McIlroy has tweaked the 18-time major winner's driver to show Player that it's very much ‘game on’ – and the South African had this message for McIlroy:

Sticking with Player, he uploaded this video of him walking down Magnolia Lane. The only thing missing… a press-up at the end.

While he also shared this fitting picture with Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer.

In another fitting tribute to the King, at tomorrow’s ceremonial tee shots will receive a special ‘Arnie’s Army’ badge…

It's safe to say the Champions Dinner was beyond Danny Willett’s wildest expectations.

And he’s making the most of family traditions of the Par-3 Contest…

So is Willett’s ISM stablemate Louis Oosthuizen.

Jamie Donaldson isn’t playing at Augusta National this week, but played the 11th hole on a simulator live on Sky Sports, only to hit a massive shank.

Tyrrell Hatton, who is partnering Donaldson at the upcoming Zurich Classic of New Orleans, chimed in.

As did Ian Poulter.

And finally…

Ian Poulter is missing his first Masters since 2006 this week – but on April 1 he had people second guessing with this fantastic April Fool joke.

