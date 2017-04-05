Excitement has well and truly kicked ahead of The Masters, and here’s a special Augusta-themed Social Eyes.
A few weeks back, we heard how Gary Player was taking the ceremonial tee shots very seriously.
And it turns out Jack Nicklaus has responded. Rory McIlroy has tweaked the 18-time major winner's driver to show Player that it's very much ‘game on’ – and the South African had this message for McIlroy:
@EMichaelGW@McIlroyRory Oh no @McIlroyRory and I thought you were on my side 😜😂😉— Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 4, 2017
Sticking with Player, he uploaded this video of him walking down Magnolia Lane. The only thing missing… a press-up at the end.
Taking my traditional walk down Magnolia Lane @themasters still gives me goosebumps #memories#thebigthreepic.twitter.com/DE5qDW8mkJ— Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 3, 2017
While he also shared this fitting picture with Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer.
Memories are the cushions of life #TheBigThree#themasterspic.twitter.com/jGtI9XcPkO— Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 2, 2017
In another fitting tribute to the King, at tomorrow’s ceremonial tee shots will receive a special ‘Arnie’s Army’ badge…
To honor Arnold Palmer, at tomorrow's Honorary Starters Ceremony every patron on the grounds will receive this Commemorative Badge. pic.twitter.com/9l7cA9saQe— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2017
It's safe to say the Champions Dinner was beyond Danny Willett’s wildest expectations.
Champions dinner tonight was incredible!!! Thank you to all at @TheMasters and all past champions who attended. #honoured#Augusta 🏆🏆🏆— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 5, 2017
📸 @TheMasters Champions Dinner, a night I'll never forget!🏆 pic.twitter.com/xgWDVEmioX— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 5, 2017
And he’s making the most of family traditions of the Par-3 Contest…
Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b0h2C8d88w— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 5, 2017
Meet my little caddy 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/v7eP9urLsg— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 5, 2017
So is Willett’s ISM stablemate Louis Oosthuizen.
Proper caddies for @Louis57TMpic.twitter.com/n7iMaYWM6C— ISM (@TeamISM) April 5, 2017
Jamie Donaldson isn’t playing at Augusta National this week, but played the 11th hole on a simulator live on Sky Sports, only to hit a massive shank.
@1iron101@followthebounce Jamie Donaldson showing how to play 11th hole Augusta 😳😳 first shot = shank you very much pic.twitter.com/O3WUvLsz49— Mike McGill (@Fogdog12) April 1, 2017
Tyrrell Hatton, who is partnering Donaldson at the upcoming Zurich Classic of New Orleans, chimed in.
😂😂😂😂 get them out the way @DonaldsonJamie before @Zurich_Classic 😂🙈💪🏻 https://t.co/dN50WFoz4u— Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) April 1, 2017
As did Ian Poulter.
It's alright mate @DonaldsonJamie I've had plenty of legit ones at Augusta... those didn't cost you any cash.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0gGZ45CarO— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017
And finally…
Ian Poulter is missing his first Masters since 2006 this week – but on April 1 he had people second guessing with this fantastic April Fool joke.
Better start packing a case.. just received a late invitation for @TheMasters. Better late than never. #Result#Buzzing#Major's— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017
Surprises do happen... what a result.. Outfits being packed as we speak. #BetterLateThanNeverpic.twitter.com/JZrboKY2gW— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017
Clubs packed let's do this @NetJets Augusta bound... 🏌🏻⛳️ pic.twitter.com/HaQphBshmx— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017
April fools... 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/n4V2m6aSVI— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017