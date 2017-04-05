Excitement has well and truly kicked ahead of The Masters, and here’s a special Augusta-themed Social Eyes.



A few weeks back, we heard how Gary Player was taking the ceremonial tee shots very seriously.



And it turns out Jack Nicklaus has responded. Rory McIlroy has tweaked the 18-time major winner's driver to show Player that it's very much ‘game on’ – and the South African had this message for McIlroy:

@EMichaelGW@McIlroyRory Oh no @McIlroyRory and I thought you were on my side 😜😂😉 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 4, 2017

Sticking with Player, he uploaded this video of him walking down Magnolia Lane. The only thing missing… a press-up at the end.

While he also shared this fitting picture with Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer.

In another fitting tribute to the King, at tomorrow’s ceremonial tee shots will receive a special ‘Arnie’s Army’ badge…

To honor Arnold Palmer, at tomorrow's Honorary Starters Ceremony every patron on the grounds will receive this Commemorative Badge. pic.twitter.com/9l7cA9saQe — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2017

It's safe to say the Champions Dinner was beyond Danny Willett’s wildest expectations.

Champions dinner tonight was incredible!!! Thank you to all at @TheMasters and all past champions who attended. #honoured#Augusta 🏆🏆🏆 — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 5, 2017

And he’s making the most of family traditions of the Par-3 Contest…

Meet my little caddy 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/v7eP9urLsg — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) April 5, 2017

So is Willett’s ISM stablemate Louis Oosthuizen.

Jamie Donaldson isn’t playing at Augusta National this week, but played the 11th hole on a simulator live on Sky Sports, only to hit a massive shank.

@1iron101@followthebounce Jamie Donaldson showing how to play 11th hole Augusta 😳😳 first shot = shank you very much pic.twitter.com/O3WUvLsz49 — Mike McGill (@Fogdog12) April 1, 2017

Tyrrell Hatton, who is partnering Donaldson at the upcoming Zurich Classic of New Orleans, chimed in.

As did Ian Poulter.

It's alright mate @DonaldsonJamie I've had plenty of legit ones at Augusta... those didn't cost you any cash.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0gGZ45CarO — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017

And finally…

Ian Poulter is missing his first Masters since 2006 this week – but on April 1 he had people second guessing with this fantastic April Fool joke.

Better start packing a case.. just received a late invitation for @TheMasters. Better late than never. #Result#Buzzing#Major's — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2017