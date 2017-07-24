Nine Scots set for strongest Ladies Scottish Open

Nine Scots are teeing it up this week in what is set to be the strongest Ladies Scottish Open field in history.



Michele Thomson and Sally Watson has received late invites to the event, joining Scotland’s No.1 Catriona Matthew, Carly Booth, Gemma Dryburgh, Kylie Henry, Vikki Laing, Kelsey MacDonald and Pamela Pretswell at Dundonald Links.

Joining them in the Ayrshire event’s all-star line-up are world No.1 So Yeon Ryu and fellow major champions Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie, Ariya Jutanugarn, Suzann Pettersen and Danielle Kang, as well as Ladies European Tour No.1 and Scottish-based Beth Allen and Charley Hull.

The event’s field is the strongest it’s ever been due to the co-sanctioning between the Ladies European Tour and LPGA, which has boosted the prize fund to $1.5m.

Paul Bush, Director of Events with VisitScotland, said: “In Scotland we are proud to host the world’s biggest golf events and I am delighted that the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open is now firmly in that category.

“This top-class field is the strongest in the event’s history and I am pleased that our partnership with Aberdeen Asset Management, the LET and the LPGA will help showcase the world’s best players on the stunning North Ayrshire coastline at Dundonald Links.”

You can watch the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open live on Sky Sports on Thursday/Friday from 2pm-5pm and Saturday/Sunday from 3pm-6pm.