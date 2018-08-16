Nordea Masters: Fantasy Golf five to watch

It's off to Sweden for the European Tour this week for the latest installment of the long-standing Nordea Masters.

Currently the only European Tour event to played in Scandinavia, it will be of even greater significance this year as players stake a late claim for a place in Thomas Bjorn's European Ryder Cup team ahead of next month's match.

It's also an important event for bunkered Fantasy Golf managers as the season inches ever closer towards a thrilling climax.

Who are the players to look out for, have a flutter on, or pop in your Fantasy Golf team this week? Here's who we reckon you should be considering...