Nothing says 'The Masters' quite like... a rap?!

It was only a matter of time, wasn’t it?



A rap homage to The Masters.

Ahead of this week’s annual visit to Augusta National, the guys over at the Fried Eggs Golf YouTube channel have released a hip-hop tribute to the opening men’s major of the year.

Entitled ‘I Won The Masters’, it references everything from Tin Cup to David Blaine.

Is it any good? Tell you what, you be the judge…

Fancy a FREE golf holiday for two to Abu Dhabi?



Silly question. Of course you do. That's the top prize to be won in bunkered Fantasy Golf '18. Other prizes include a holiday to Andalucia, a holiday to Cyprus, TaylorMade golf equipment & much more.

This year's competition gets underway with next week's Masters Tournament. Register for free now at www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf

It's the most fun you can have from golf without swinging a club.