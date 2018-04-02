There are no results available.
Nothing says 'The Masters' quite like... a rap?!

Golf News

Nothing says 'The Masters' quite like... a rap?!

02 April, 2018
The Masters
Masters Rap

It was only a matter of time, wasn’t it?

A rap homage to The Masters.

Ahead of this week’s annual visit to Augusta National, the guys over at the Fried Eggs Golf YouTube channel have released a hip-hop tribute to the opening men’s major of the year.

Entitled ‘I Won The Masters’, it references everything from Tin Cup to David Blaine.

Is it any good? Tell you what, you be the judge…

