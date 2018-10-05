Odds on next European Ryder Cup captain – REVEALED!

With the dust setting on Europe’s thumping victory over the USA at last week’s Ryder Cup in France, the focus has already turned to the 2020 match at Whistling Straits in the USA.



By all accounts, there is one clear favourite to lead the United States into that match – and you can find out more about him here – but the picture is slightly less clear in Europe where there are several candidates in the frame to succeed Thomas Bjorn.



Sky Bet has already opened a book on the runners and riders, with Ireland’s Padraig Harrington the current favourite at 2/5.

The three-time major winner would become the third Irishman to captain Europe in the last four editions of the Ryder Cup, following Paul McGinley (2014) and Darren Clarke (2016).

Lee Westwood is the next most likely candidate for the job, going off at 11/4, with former US Open champion Graeme McDowell somewhat of a surprise at 16/1.



You’ll get former Open champion Paul Lawrie at 18/1, with Luke Donald and Miguel Angel Jimenez both priced at 25/1.

Bjorn himself is a 33/1 outsider to repeat his captaincy.

Other contenders

50/1 – Colin Montgomerie

50/1 – Paul McGinley

50/1 – Robert Karlsson

100/1 – Bernhard Langerg

100/1 – Thomas Levet