search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOdds on next European Ryder Cup captain – REVEALED!

Golf News

Odds on next European Ryder Cup captain – REVEALED!

By Michael McEwan03 October, 2018
Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits Team Europe European Tour Padraig Harrington Lee Westwood Graeme McDowell Luke Donald Miguel Angel Jimenez Paul Lawrie Thomas Bjorn
Bjorn Trophy

With the dust setting on Europe’s thumping victory over the USA at last week’s Ryder Cup in France, the focus has already turned to the 2020 match at Whistling Straits in the USA.

By all accounts, there is one clear favourite to lead the United States into that match – and you can find out more about him here – but the picture is slightly less clear in Europe where there are several candidates in the frame to succeed Thomas Bjorn.

• Brooks Koepka breaks his silence on 'DJ fight'

• Opinion: In defence of Patrick Reed

Sky Bet has already opened a book on the runners and riders, with Ireland’s Padraig Harrington the current favourite at 2/5.

Padraig Harrington

The three-time major winner would become the third Irishman to captain Europe in the last four editions of the Ryder Cup, following Paul McGinley (2014) and Darren Clarke (2016).

Lee Westwood is the next most likely candidate for the job, going off at 11/4, with former US Open champion Graeme McDowell somewhat of a surprise at 16/1.

• Every Ryder Cup player rated

• Spectator hit by Koepka loses sight in eye

• Patrick Reed hits out at Jordan Spieth

You’ll get former Open champion Paul Lawrie at 18/1, with Luke Donald and Miguel Angel Jimenez both priced at 25/1.

Bjorn himself is a 33/1 outsider to repeat his captaincy.

Other contenders

50/1 – Colin Montgomerie
50/1 – Paul McGinley
50/1 – Robert Karlsson
100/1 – Bernhard Langerg
100/1 – Thomas Levet

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2020

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Graeme McDowell

Related Articles - Luke Donald

Related Articles - Miguel Angel Jimenez

Related Articles - Paul Lawrie

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Golf News

Former Open champion hits out at Patrick Reed
Golf fans invited to chip in for Scottish legend
Phil Mickelson slates 'almost unplayable' Ryder Cup course
Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party
Top Scottish club bestows membership honour on Sky Sports man

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow